Hanover Township's Prime Steak House to host five-course wine tasting dinner

Kick off the new year with a five-course “Winter Wonderland” Chilean wine tasting dinner, featuring seasonal fruits and vegetables, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Prime Steak House in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

The winter-inspired menu includes stuffed pepper soup, with slow-simmered beef, peppers, tomatoes, rice and seasonings; apple and almond salad, with spinach, apples, almonds, bleu cheese and balsamic reduction; cranberry, walnut and brie crostinis, with honey; orange ginger-glazed salmon, with brussel sprouts roasted with bacon and red onion; and hot chocolate cinnamon roll, with a white chocolate drizzle and crushed graham crackers.

Each course will be paired with a different wine.

The cost is $45. Prime is at 325 Stoke Park Road. Reservations: 610-882-4070.

