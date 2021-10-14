Hand IQ Celebrates Global Handwashing Day by Delivering Clean Hands to Restaurants

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) October 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. Health and wellness tech company Hand IQ is proud to be part of the global movement to improve hand hygiene by offering its AI-powered smart handwash assistant.

Hand IQ’s proprietary hygiene technology turns your existing soap and sanitizing dispensers into smart devices that work for you. Using multi-sensor Bluetooth technology, AI and game play, Hand IQ reminds you when it’s time to wash your hands and then coaches you with visual and audio cues, including a 20-second countdown. Hand IQ’s mobile app rewards both team and individual accountability through data dashboards and real-time reporting. Businesses equipped with Hand IQ become a part of Hand IQ’s verified “committed to clean hands” program to help garner consumer trust through exceptional hygiene practices, marketing materials and signage.

“Global Handwashing Day is Hand IQ’s favorite day of the year. Our mission is to deliver staff and customer safety with smart hand hygiene,” says Sean Podvent, Hand IQ’s Founder/CEO. “When we first started developing the technology for hospitals back in 2017, we wanted to find a way to take something mundane like handwashing and make it engaging and fun. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we’ve been focusing on bringing our tool to the industry segment that needs it most right now: restaurants. Thanks to a recent strategic partnership and funding, we are excited to take our mission to the next level of product commercialization, enabling us to deliver clean hands to hundreds of thousands of restaurants.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the number one way to stop deadly diseases from spreading is to wash or sanitize your hands frequently. The spread of germs from the hands of food workers to food is a common cause of foodborne illness outbreaks in restaurants. Almost 90% of foodborne illnesses could be prevented by proper handwashing. When it comes to restaurants, consumer studies show that safety now takes precedence over every other attribute, including visiting a favorite restaurant, quality food and affordability. Guests will spend twice as much with restaurants that meet their high cleanliness standards. Restaurants need to visibly demonstrate the extra hygiene measures they’ve taken so their customers feel safe. Hand IQ offers a high-tech, low-cost solution for restaurants to signal their commitment to the safety of both their customers and their employees.

Hand IQ will continue raising awareness about the importance of handwashing–not just on Global Handwashing Day, but every day of the year. You can learn more at www.handiq.com .

Global Handwashing Day is an opportunity to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times. The COVID-19 pandemic provides a stark reminder that one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of a virus is also one of the simplest: hand hygiene, especially through handwashing with soap. This unprecedented time provides a unique impetus to institutionalize hand hygiene as a fundamental component of health and safety. The learnings from the past year have emphasized the need for collective action to address the historic neglect of hand hygiene investments, policies, and programs once and for all. As we enter a new normal, beyond COVID-19, our future is at hand. This year’s theme, “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together,” calls for coordinated action as we actively work toward universal hand hygiene. No matter your role, you can celebrate Global Handwashing Day!

Hand IQ’s mission is to deliver staff and customer safety with smart hand hygiene. The Los Angeles company’s sensor-based technology converts any soap dispenser into an interactive smart handwash device system that encourages healthy habits, improves safety and productivity in the workplace, and boosts consumer trust. As proven in quick service restaurants, Hand IQ increases handwashing frequency by 30-40%. Learn more .

