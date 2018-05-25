Hamptons Season Alert: Francophile Maison Vivienne Opening This Weekend in Southhampton

For so many New Yorkers with their heads buried in their business, the opening of the Hamptons “season,” as marked by the Memorial Day weekend, tends to sneak up; and to those agonizing over the still chilly temps in early May, it couldn’t come fast enough.

And so it is that another summer is upon us – and with it comes the requisite news of notable openings in those fashionable beach towns to the East. One such high-profile arrival is Maison Vivienne, a new restaurant and boutique inn located along picturesque Main Street in Southampton.

Transporting breezy Provençal elegance across the Atlantic, the white-tableclothed, high-ceilinged, dramatically chandeliered space is staged to welcome urbane Europhile sorts rather than post-beach party people. And high-profile Executive Chef Florian V. Hugo – who did time with Alain Ducasse at NYC’s Essex House – forwards an unfussy South-of-France-influenced menu…meaning ratatouille, roast chicken with couscous, grilled langoustines, yellow fin salad niçoise, and pissaladiere, a Provençal-style thin crust “pizza.”

But the Maison also offers nine rooms, done up in a charmingly minimalist, rustic chic style – perfect for those amorous escapes from the so many urbanista weekday stresses and tensions. Plan to settle into a romantic, beamed-ceilinged suite, and pop out only for sustenance.

