Kristen Zeis
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Hampton volunteers help recycle hundreds of empty oyster shells to create sanctuary reefs

December 29, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Kristen Zeis

The shells are taken to Virginia Beach, where they are readied for restoration.