Hampton Roads Transit will offer free public transportation on Election Day

October 29, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Alissa Skelton
Courtesy photo, HRT

Residents can ride buses, the light rail, the ferry and paratransit services for free on Nov. 3.