Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

From Hampton to Greece, via Japan — thanks to the Navy

December 16, 2020 | 9:00am
From www.dailypress.com
By
Dave Ress
Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee

A Hampton sailor who joined the Navy to see the world is doing just that.