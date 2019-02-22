Hampden's Little Bird Coffee Bar to close Sunday to make room for Bluebird Cocktail Room expansion

There comes a time for all young birds to leave the nest. That time has come for Hampden’s Little Bird.

To make way for The Bluebird Cocktail Room’s planned expansion into the ground floor, the Little Bird Coffee Bar will close for good Sunday.

Opened by the Bluebird team in August, Little Bird will undergo what is expected to be a roughly two-month-long transformation process from an Italian-style cafe into more of a pub, owner Paul Benkert said. The menu will expand to include offerings like draft beer as well as hot food including cheeseburgers, corned beef sandwiches and fish and chips, he said.

“It’s very comfortable and familiar pub fare, but we’re paying extreme attention to detail on sourcing and cooking and the bar as well,” Benkert said. “We’re basically just taking it and giving it to the Bluebird.”

Benkert said he hopes the renovation will allow more people to experience the literary-themed Bluebird, as an average waitlist on a weekend night contains over 200 potential customers. He estimated that 40 percent of them leave disappointed due to the long wait times.

“Little Bird was not what people wanted,” Benkert said. “I think they’re going to be really receptive to this.”

Benkert said while no construction will take place in the 2,500 square-foot space, the ground floor will be transformed to work in tandem with the third-floor bar and restaurant. He said patrons can expect fresh paint, dimmer lighting and “a great atmosphere” in which to relax and mingle, adding that it will look “clean and wonderful.”

Little Bird will serve one last Italian-themed brunch Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 until 3 p.m. before it closes.