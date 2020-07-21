Jerry Jackson
Hampden’s Trohv to close permanently due to coronavirus pandemic

July 21, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Lillian Reed
Jerry Jackson

Trohv, Hampden’s home decor and gift shop, will close permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.