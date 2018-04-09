Hampden restaurant Avenue Kitchen and Bar to add second bar

Hampden restaurant Avenue Kitchen and Bar is in the process of adding a second bar.
Located on 36th Street, Avenue Kitchen and Bar is building out a second bar near its street-level entrance, said co-owner Patrick Dahlgren. Its opening, which should happen by the end of the week, will add a full-service granite bar to the establishment’s Sidebar section, a small cafe, he said.
Construction has included knocking down the brick façade near the entrance. When the build-out is finished, Avenue will have 16 to 18 seats outside and 20 seats inside the Sidebar area, according to Dahlgren, who opened the restaurant with co-owner Bill Irvin last July.
The renovation is an attempt to “improve our street presence,” Dahlgren said. The restaurant’s main area is located in the basement, so adding a bar to the space visible to walkers-by is a logical step, he said. He believes having more activity near the entrance will draw more customers into the restaurant.
“The whole hidden downstairs is cool up to a point,” Dahlgren said. “But you can look into all these places [on 36th Street] and see it busy with people, and people enjoy that.”
Before Avenue Kitchen and Bar, the space at 911 W. 36th St. was Le Garage, a bistro that served craft beer and steak frites. Le Garage previously used the Sidebar space as an on-the-go fry shop.
