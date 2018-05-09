Hampden bar hosting party to honor Baltimore bartender killed in November

The Avenue Kitchen & Bar in Hampden will host a “Parking Lot Party” Saturday to honor Alex “Albo” Wroblewski, a beloved Baltimore bartender who was killed in November.

Wroblewski, 41, was fatally shot during an armed robbery outside a Royal Farms store in Locust Point near the Anthem House apartment complex off Fort Avenue. Saturday’s party will honor Wroblewski and raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The event at the Avenue Kitchen & Bar runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will include live music, all-you-can-drink beer and wine, and all-you-can-eat pit beef, tacos and oysters. The restaurant is located at 911 W. 36th St.

Tickets, available through Eventbrite, are $45 in advance or $55 on the day of the event. All proceeds will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Man & Woman of the Year” campaign, which awards candidates whose team raises the most money during the competition.

Patrick Dahlgren is hosting Saturday’s “Parking Lot Party” as part of his campaign for “Man of the Year,” a fundraiser in which Wroblewski took part last year. Dahlgren owns the Avenue Kitchen & Bar and the Rowhouse Grill in Federal Hill, where Wroblewski worked. He’s dedicating his 2018 campaign to Wroblewski.

Tonya Arnita Hayes, 38; Marquese Anthony Winston, 24; and Tivontre Gatling-Mouzong, 20, have been charged in Wroblewski’s killing. Their trial is scheduled for Oct. 3, according to court documents.

