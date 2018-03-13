Hamm's wins Paste magazine's beer tasting — just like our macro lager ranking

All hail Hamm’s.

Again.

Last year, we sat down three of Chicago’s finest beer palates to blindly drink — and, more importantly, rank — some of the most popular beers in the United States. The unlikely winner was Hamm’s, a beer with Minnesota roots now made by MillerCoors.

Well, the fine folks at Paste magazine, who have never met a blind tasting they didn’t like, also took a run at ranking the nation’s macro lagers. And among the 30 entries, the results, published Tuesday, were identical.

Hamm’s rules.

Amid a lot of mediocre beer, here’s what our tasters said:

"This one's good."

"I like it a lot. It's maybe the most robust one we've had yet, but with nothing bad about it. Some of the other ones had bigger flavors, but they weren't enjoyable flavors. This is bigger without being sweet."

"If I was thirsty, I could consume this whole can in one fell swoop."

What Paste’s tasters said: “… the most interesting, tasty and ridiculously affordable of all the macro adjunct lagers.”

Other similarities between our tasting and Paste’s:

• MillerCoors is making better cheap beer than Anheuser-Busch. MillerCoors accounted for five of our top seven finishers; it made four of Paste’s top five beers.

• Miller Lite is not only superior to Bud Light — it’s a legitimately respectable brew. It finished second in our rankings and fifth in Paste’s.

• Also good: Pabst Blue Ribbon. Our third-ranked beer was Paste’s second-ranked beer.

• The nation’s top-selling beer (by a mile) just isn’t very good. Bud Light finished 13 among 16 entries for us and 22nd of 30 for Paste.

But the most essential takeaway?

All hail Hamm’s.

Again.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

What's best macro beer in America? 3 craft brewers taste test 16 »

How Hamm's reflects history of American beer »

Quenchers owner looks back on 39 years, hopes pioneering Chicago bar will endure »