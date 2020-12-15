Lake County Sheriffs Dept. / HANDOUT
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Hammond man charged with murder escapes from transport van in Gary

December 15, 2020 | 7:40am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Associated Press
Lake County Sheriffs Dept. / HANDOUT

A 22-year-old man charged with murder has escaped in Gary while being extradited from Texas.