Hamburger Stand Offers Free Meal to Military Members on Veterans Day

Iconic Burger Joint to Serve Active & Retired Members of our Armed Forces Free Food & Drink on November 11th

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Hamburger Stand, the quintessential burger joint, is proud to treat American heroes who currently serve or have served in the armed forces with a complimentary meal and drink on Veterans Day (November 11, 2019). Founded in 1982, Hamburger Stand is a family-owned company serving up juicy burgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, fries and tasty soft-serve creations, and stands behind its foremost purpose of serving food to serve others.

“The Hamburger Stand family is honored to offer a token of our appreciation to active and retired members of our military for their commitment, bravery and hard work,” said J.R. Galardi, President of Hamburger Stand.

To redeem the offer, guests must present their military ID or wear their military uniform. Offer valid on November 11th only at participating Hamburger Stand locations. Limit one free hamburger, regular fries & small Pepsi per guest (cheese extra). Not valid with any other discount.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand (http://www.hamburgerstand.com) prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

