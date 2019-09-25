Hamburger Stand Celebrates 37th Anniversary with 37-Cent Burgers!

The Iconic Burger Joint Invites Fans to Chow Down on 37-Cent Burgers on Sunday, October 6

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) In 1982, Hamburger Stand opened its doors for the first time in Garden Grove, Calif. For the past 37 years, the quintessential burger joint has been serving up juicy burgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, fries and tasty soft-serve creations to loyal fans. To thank guests for 37 great years, Hamburger Stand will be offering 37-cent hamburgers* from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 at all locations throughout California, Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming.

Hamburger Stand’s original hamburger is a juicy, 100% beef patty grilled to perfection and topped with mustard, ketchup, pickle and minced onions. Beyond their namesake hamburgers, the restaurants feature Wienerschnitzel hot dogs, corn dogs, chili cheese fries and Tastee-Freez soft-serve treats.

“For 37 years, we’ve been serving up tasty memories and are happy to offer this juicy 37-cent burger deal to our loyal fans who have made Hamburger Stand a part of their lives,” said J.R. Galardi, Hamburger Stand president and son of late company founder, John Galardi. “So, make plans with your friends and family and head to Hamburger Stand on Sunday, October 6 for some good eats and new memories!”

In 1982, Hamburger Stand was founded by John Galardi, the same man who founded Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, in 1961. A key player in fast food beginnings with the likes of Glen Bell of Taco Bell and the rise of McDonalds in the 1960s, Galardi was one of the original pioneers of the quick-service food industry. He later added Tastee-Freez soft serve to Hamburger Stand and Wienerschnitzel menus nationwide.

J.R. Galardi continued, “my father’s desire to create delicious burgers was why Hamburger Stand was founded and we’re thrilled to continue carrying out his vision.”

*Please note: The 37-cent hamburger deal is available at all Hamburger Stand locations on Sunday, October 6, from 12 – 5 p.m. Deal valid for regular hamburger only (no substitutions); limit five per guest, while supplies last. Cheese and tax are extra.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand (http://www.hamburgerstand.com) prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

