Halloween post from HaiSous chef Thai Dang courts community backlash

Gentrification conversations in Pilsen have been renewed in response to an Instagram Story post by HaiSous chef/owner Thai Dang.

In that Story, which deleted automatically after 24 hours but is available as a screenshot on Facebook (and confirmed in a post by HaiSous), Dang wrote, “some only come in this time of the year just for free candy… crazy how some people are! Some people only came in to get free candy with their kids & say how they don’t know we’re here… but you knew we had treats!” The image is of the back of a child’s head, who is dressed in a ladybug costume.

The post has been criticized by a Pilsen neighborhood Facebook group simply called “Pilsen neighborhood,” which had garnered dozens of comments and shares as of press time.

“How was your Halloween? It seems like everyone had a great time except for the people at HaiSous in Pilsen,” the neighborhood group’s post reads. “The owner decided to post a story on his (Instagram) criticizing our children and our community.”

The post continues: “Mr. Dang did you not agree to participate in giving out candy? By speaking with Eighteenth street development and agreeing to be part of a list of businesses participating in giving out candy? We shared that list (flyer) on our own page. And we were so grateful that you and other businesses were giving out candy because we truly appreciate a kind gesture. But you on the other hand do not appreciate our community. Your story on IG was not a kind gesture at all!!!”

After Dang’s Instagram post disappeared, HaiSous’ official Facebook page published an apology, signed by Dang, which said:

“What I posted was taken out of context and all who know me know, that certainly it would never be my intention to ‘shame innocent kids’.

“Our experience on Halloween leading up to my frustration came after a group of parents stood outside and would not let their children come in for candy claiming we were ‘gentrifiers’. I joked with the parent and hand walked their kids inside to choose candy of their choice. The other children stayed outside with their parents who continued the gentrification conversation in front of the children.” (The full post can be read below.)

In a phone call with the Tribune, Dang wanted to set the record straight. “We participated with 18th Street Development to set up candy in the cafe,” he said. “Some kids were coming in unaccompanied by parents, so we went out to check on them. Some parents were telling their kids, ‘Hurry up, get their candy, I don’t want anyone see us support these gentrifiers.’

“We built this restaurant after so much turmoil,” Dang said, referencing his and wife Danielle’s past at Embeya, which closed abruptly when a partner is alleged to have misappropriated at least $300,000 from the restaurant. “I’m an immigrant, a refugee. To be accused of white privilege doesn’t make sense. We’re immigrants here, surviving and creating businesses for ourselves. We’re not in high-rises in the Loop. We live six minutes away from the restaurant.”

The responses to Dang’s response have been mixed, with some words of encouragement and others claiming a less than genuine apology. “This apology is so gross,” wrote one user, “using isolated events and implying that the community is responsible.... come on, what is so hard about this...understanding what you did. It’s almost as if your (sic) excusing your shaming children and the residents of this community because of some incidents you had in that community.”

Another comment reads, “Learn that as part of Danielle & Thai's mission of opening HaiSous in Pilsen, one of their primary objectives was to invest in the community and particularly it's youth by employing residents of Pilsen- of which, some had ZERO experience in the industry and Danielle & Thai wanted to provide that experience… While you may personally feel as if HaiSous is creating gentrification, keep in mind they had the opportunity to open a restaurant anywhere in the City of Chicago, and certainly have the notoriety for it to be incredibly successful but they made the personal decision to invest in Pilsen.”

“This incident hurt my feelings,” said Dang. “Why do we need this division? We get tagged, vandalized. People forget that in these walls, we hire 45 employees that live down the street, that are from Mexico. No one tries to get to know us. The reality is they hated us (when we were opening) and don’t want us here.”

A boycott of HaiSous has been called, scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Friday in front of the restaurant. The organizers are ChiResists; the Tribune spoke with the group in January when writing about gentrification growing pains and the role of restaurants in changing neighborhood demographics. Negative Yelp reviews are rolling in, condemning the restaurant. Posters on the ChiResist page claim that HaiSous has been deleting negative comments.

“When (Dang’s) post was shared, it was shocking,” said a representative from ChiResists. “It felt like we were right the whole time about the business coming in. The apology (from HaiSous) went straight to blaming other people for calling them gentrifiers — they are trying to vilify the community now because they don’t want to take responsibility.”

“If you think I’m hateful, I don’t know what to say,” said Dang. “I’ll be the scapegoat, but they don’t know my character.”

