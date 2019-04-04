Half-Price Grilled Cheese Sandwiches at Arooga’s April 12th For National Grilled Cheese Day

Discount Includes Three New Grilled Cheese Creations for National Grilled Cheese Month

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) America’s favorite comfort food just got a makeover, and Arooga’s is doin’ it up by offering steep discounts on National Grilled Cheese Day.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is offering all its grilled cheese sandwiches for half-off, including three limited time offers, on April 12th for National Grilled Cheese Day at all locations (excluding Rockville Centre, NY) in celebration of its favorite foodie holiday.

Grilled Cheese & Soup: Double-grilled thick-cut sourdough, smoked Gouda, cheddar, American, provolone, and no antibiotic ever bacon. Served with Tomato Basil Soup topped with shaved parm.

Grilled Cheese Burger: No antibiotic ever Wagyu burger grilled between 2 multigrain grilled cheese sandwiches with American cheese and no antibiotic ever bacon.

Donut Grilled Cheese: Glazed donut grilled crisp and topped with American cheese and 4 slices of no antibiotic ever bacon.

New Limited Time Stromboli Grilled Cheese: Ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, provolone, banana peppers, and organic mustard on thick-cut sourdough. Served with Tomato Basil Soup topped with shaved parm.

New Limited Time Cubano Grilled Cheese: No antibiotic ever pulled pork, ham, melted cheese, pickles, and organic mustard on thick-cut sourdough.

New Limited Time Prime Brisket Grilled Cheese: 14-hour smoked USDA Prime beef brisket, Arooga's BBQ, beer caramelized onions, cheddar, and mozzarella on thick-cut sourdough.

“We love Grilled Cheese Month because there is nothing more fun than making over a classic American favorite into something unique and even more delicious.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “With all of these awesome options, and at such a great discount for National Grilled Cheese Day, there’s no question that Arooga’s is the best place to grab a great sandwich.”

Arooga’s Half-Off Grilled Cheese offer is available only at participating locations (excludes Rockville Centre, NY), and is dine-in only. Beverage purchase is required to qualify for discount. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other specials or discounts. Other restrictions may apply.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

