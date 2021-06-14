The Halal Guys Ramps up Western Expansion With First Colorado Location

The world’s fastest-growing American halal franchise is opening its first Colorado location and planning for rapid expansion in the West

Aurora, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Halal Guys , the largest American halal street food concept in the world, is building on recent expansions in the Midwest to open its first Colorado location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. in Aurora, just outside of Denver.

Franchisees Chris Bui and Kevin Than are co-owners of the new location and natives to the Colorado area. The 2,100-square-foot location at Aurora City Center is one of the first franchise locations to debut the brand’s new restaurant design in collaboration with Rubber & Road Creative, incorporating elements of the original New York street cart. This is the first of many locations they plan to open in Colorado, stretching from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, and Bui and Than are already scouting spaces for their next location.

“The Halal Guys is more than just a quick-service restaurant: our experience and flavor-packed menu is unlike any other,” said Than. “We’re excited to bring the concept to our hometown and appreciate all of the support that the community has already shown us.”

From its humble beginnings as a New York City street cart, The Halal Guys has expanded into an internationally known fast-casual dining experience with a loyal fan base as diverse as their flavor palate. Best known for their craveable white sauce and customizable platters, The Halal Guys specializes in flawlessly cooked, premium quality halal meals that are seasoned to perfection and served with kind hospitality. Other menu offerings include sandwiches, hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel and baklava.

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, to grow the brand. The concept currently operates more than 90 locations with multiple units under development and plans to expand to 400 in the next several years.

“This iconic brand is positioned for success in any market, thanks to their authentic flavors and devoted fan base,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “The Halal Guys is growing at a rapid pace, and savvy franchisees like Chris and Kevin understand the incredible opportunity of bringing this worldwide phenomenon to communities like Denver that will appreciate and embrace it.”

The Halal Guys is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally. To learn more about The Halal Guys franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/the-halal-guys .

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American halal street food concept in the world. The food cart was first parked on the corner of 53rd and 6th Avenue in 1990 by three like-minded men from Egypt who came to America in search of a better life. When the founders noticed many Muslim cab drivers in New York City were looking for a place to buy halal food in Manhattan, they created their first food cart that quickly grew into a leading destination for American Halal fare. In 2014, The Halal Guys began expanding its authentic halal cuisine from the food cart into restaurants and now operates more than 90 locations within the United States, Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.thehalalguys.com or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contacts:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400

Maddie Shackleton

The Halal Guys

maddie@bellecommunication.com

502-741-3506

