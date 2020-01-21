The Halal Guys Expands Cloud Kitchen Opportunities for Franchisees

The growing delivery-only trend is unlocking opportunities for operators in high-rent markets

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Halal Guys , one of the fastest growing Middle Eastern fast-casual concepts, is expanding its successful portfolio of delivery-only “cloud kitchens” to meet growing customer demand and enhance its delivery, pickup and group ordering options. Building on its success at Cloud Kitchen in Los Angeles, Kitchen United in Pasadena, and its own kitchen in Long Island City, New York, The Halal Guys is now offering on-demand delivery service at DoorDash Kitchens in Redwood City, California.

The Halal Guys identified cloud kitchens as a cost-effective way for its franchisees to capitalize on the growing trend of online food delivery, a category expected to exceed $200 billion by 2025 . Working closely with its franchise management partner Fransmart , The Halal Guys is continuously evaluating territories to determine locations where a cloud kitchen could be successful.

“The Halal Guys has an incredible reputation, and its franchisees are always eager to expand into new markets,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “But no two territories are exactly the same, and it’s important to grow in a way that’s strategic and profitable. The small footprint and flexibility of cloud kitchens enables franchisees to unlock opportunities in desirable markets, while avoiding typical barriers like high rent or infrastructure costs.”

The Redwood City DoorDash Kitchens is the online food delivery services’ first shared commissary. Delivery orders at the location are available to customers in Palo Alto, Redwood City, Menlo Park, Atherton, San Carlos, Belmont and Woodside.

As pioneers of American Halal Food, The Halal Guys menu features perfectly-seasoned, expertly cooked premium Halal meats that are ethically sourced and prepared following strict Islamic dietary guidelines. The concept began in 1990, when the three founding partners, Mohammed Abouelenein, Ahmed Elsaka and Abdelbaset Elsayed, opened a hot dog cart on West 53rd and 6th Avenue in New York City. As business grew, they recognized a huge demand from Muslim cab drivers looking for a halal food meal, so the well-known platter of chicken and gyro over rice was born, alongside the concept’s beloved hot and white sauces.

Twenty-nine years later, the concept currently operates four carts and 95 restaurants, with 400 more locations in the pipeline.

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally. To learn more about The Halal Guys franchising opportunities, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/thehalalguys .

About The Halal Guys

The World Famous The Halal Guys is the undisputed leader in American Halal Street Food. The New York Post calls The Halal Guys “perhaps the city’s most famous open-air dining destination.” The Halal Guys is the #3 Most Yelped business in all of NYC, and as reported by Time Magazine, we are in the Top 10 Most Yelped businesses in the entire United States. Featuring our fan-famous secret recipes and only the highest quality, proprietary ingredients, The Halal Guys is the largest American Halal Street Food concept in the world. Founded in 1990 by Mohamed Abouelenein, Ahmed Elsaka and Abdelbaset Elsayed, The Halal Guys is now franchising worldwide via a new fast casual / QSR restaurant format. Featuring only the highest quality, proprietary ingredients, The Halal Guys is the first American Halal food chain in the fast casual / QSR segment. Called “one of the longest-running and best-known food-cart businesses in New York City” by the New York Times, The Halal Guys was named Buzzfeed’s #1 Most Popular Food Truck for 2013, and was featured on Bloomberg Television and Fox News. For more information about The Halal Guys, visit www.thehalalguys.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .