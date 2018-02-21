The Halal Guys Expands Arizona Footprint with Fourth Location in Christown

The Halal Guys Combo Platter

The First 150 People In Line At Grand Opening Will Receive Free Food For One Whole Year

Phoenix, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) On the heels of opening their Mesa location earlier this month, The Halal Guys are pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its fourth Arizona location in Christown (1818 W. Montebello Ave Suite B102) on Friday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. The first 150 guests in line will receive free combo platters for one full year and free merchandise from The Halal Guys. For those who have already entered the new ‘Halal Guys Passport Contest,’ each person will receive an additional stamp to their postcard for a chance to win a free catered event for 20 guests, and free food for one year.

Since opening the first three Arizona locations within the past year, The Halal Guys have developed a strong brand presence and local following with residents in Tempe; students at the Arizona State University campus; and Phoenix locals. The concept has plans for rapid growth throughout Arizona, with two additional locations projected to open by 2019.

“?The Halal Guys’ popularity across the country has allowed it to spread like wildfire, and we have capitalized on that exciting momentum with the opening of our fourth location,” said Director of Operations, Melissa Curtin. “We couldn’t be happier with the response we’ve received from the local communities and our goal is to keep that going.”

The NYC-based concept has signed a deal with Fransmart, which is known for building other popular concepts such as Five Guys Burgers and Fries, to expand the concept into all of the major media markets in Arizona. The Halal Guys aim to be different and encourage patrons across America to try something new. They pride themselves on using only high-quality products like their chicken, which is never frozen, always marinated and seasoned overnight, cooked and chopped on the grill, and served directly to the guest’s plate to ensure a crave-worthy meal that’s piping hot. The Halal Guys’ mission is to ensure that every customer leaves happy, with a smile on their face and a satisfaction that brings them back again.

The Halal Guys is located at 1818 W. Montebello Ave Suite B102, Phoenix, AZ 85015. Fans can stay up-to-date with The Halal Guys and upcoming Arizona locations on Instagram.

Guests anxiously waiting in line at the Mesa, AZ Grand Opening.

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from its humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American Halal street food concept in the world. This Manhattan-based landmark was created by three like-minded men from Egypt who came to America in search of a better life. When the founders noticed many cab drivers in New York were looking for a place to buy meals in Manhattan, they created their first food cart and quickly grew into a leading tourist and native New Yorker destination for American Halal fare. In 2013, The Halal Guys were ranked the most popular food truck reviewed on FourSquare and the third most Yelped restaurant in the United States in 2014 with more than 7,600 reviews and a 4.5 average star rating

The Halal Guys has been recognized by TIME Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, The New York Times and The Huffington Post. For more information, visit: www.53rdand6th.com, www.thehalalguysfranchise.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Ali Sommer

760-497-4147

ali@ajendapr.com

www.ajendapr.com