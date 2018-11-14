The Halal Guys Continues to Expand in Arizona to the West Valley

The Halal Guys, New York City’s famous food cart, continues to expand its Arizona footprint by opening its first West Valley location in Avondale.

New York City’s famous food cart hosts canned food drive as part of the Grand Opening celebrations

Avondale, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) The Halal Guys, New York City’s famous food cart, continues to expand its Arizona footprint by opening its first West Valley location in Avondale. On Saturday, December 1, the concept known for its ‘never-ending line,’ will open its fifth Arizona brick-and-mortar location and the first 100 eager guests in line at 11 a.m. will receive a complimentary entree.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy Grand Opening festivities such as a hot sauce eating contest between some of the Valley’s most popular foodies, family-friendly activities, promotional contests and giveaways, and more. Additionally, The Halal Guys would like to officially welcome the holiday spirit by offering a “buy one, get one” sandwich or platter special to any guest that donates cans to the canned food drive, which will then be donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

Located in the Gateway Crossing Shopping Center at 10277 W. McDowell Suite 100, The Halal Guys will offer the Avondale community a mix of various gyro sandwiches and chicken and rice platters, smothered in their popular white sauce. Guests can also enjoy popular sides such as hummus, baba ganouj, falafel, fries, as well as baklava dessert to complete the meal.

“Although The Halal Guys continues to grow rapidly, each Arizona location will always be extra special to me as it was my first home in the states,” said AJ Ahmad, operating franchisee. “Having the ability to introduce more and more Arizonans to The Halal Guys and the food we serve is so exciting to experience and hits close to home. We look forward to getting to know the local community and giving back during our food drive in Avondale.”

Recognized by TIME Magazine, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, and many more, The Halal Guys has earned a reputation all across the world. The Halal Guys aim to be different and encourage all patrons to stretch their pallets and try something new. The fast-casual restaurant prides themselves on only using high-quality products like their chicken, which has never been frozen and is marinated and seasoned overnight, then cooked and chopped on the grill and served directly to the guest’s plate to ensure a crave-worthy meal that’s piping hot. The Halal Guys’ mission is to ensure that every customer leaves happy, with a smile on their face and a satisfaction that brings them back again.

The Halal Guys in Avondale will be open from Sunday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. This location is the first and only location within the entire Halal Guys chain to open at 10 a.m. For more information about The Halal Guys please visit www.thehalalguys.com.

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from its humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American halal street food concept in the world. This Manhattan-based landmark was created by three like-minded men from Egypt who came to America in search of a better life. When Mohamed Abouelenein, Ahmed Elsaka, and Abdelbaset Elsayed noticed many Muslim cab drivers in New York were looking for a place to buy meals in Manhattan, they created their first food cart and quickly grew into a leading tourist and native New Yorker destination for American Halal fare. In 2013, The Halal Guys were ranked the most popular food truck reviewed on FourSquare and the third most Yelped restaurant in the United States in 2014. For more information, visit thehalalguys.com, or follow The Halal Guys on Instagram and Facebook.

