The Halal Guys Continue Rapid Expansion in Arizona with New Passport Initiative

The Popular Concept Announce Phoenix As Their Second Location

Phoenix, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) After opening its first Arizona location in Tempe to huge crowds and a ‘never-ending line,’ The Halal Guys is opening its next location in Phoenix on Saturday, December 9th at 11:00 a.m. at 4722 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044 in the Silver Creek Plaza. The first 50 guests in line will receive free Halal Guys for one year (one combo per month) and everyone who attends the grand opening will get a chance to participate in the new Halal Guys Arizona Passport Contest.

The Halal Guys Arizona Passport Contest

Everyone attending the Phoenix grand opening will receive their own Arizona Passport stamp card

Guests who attend the next four grand openings and receive a stamp on their passport can then enter to win the grand prize

At the final grand opening, The Halal Guys will draw one winner, who will win free Halal Guys for one year and a catered event by The Halal Guys for up to 20 guests

Since opening its first Arizona location this past January, The Halal Guys has created a strong brand presence and local following in Tempe and the Arizona State University campus. The concept has plans for rapid growth throughout Arizona, with four more locations projected to open in the next six months.

“I brought The Halal Guys to Arizona because it’s where I started my new life in the United States after immigrating from Abu Dhabi. We’ve experienced a very positive response after opening in Tempe near my alma mater, Arizona State University and I am excited to continue this momentum and becoming a staple in each community,” said operating franchisee, AJ Ahmad.

The Halal Guys aim to be different and encourage patrons across America to try something new and higher quality fast-casual restaurants. They pride themselves on only using high-quality products like their chicken, which has never been frozen and is marinated and seasoned overnight, then cooked and chopped on the grill and served directly to their plate to ensure a crave-worthy meal that’s piping hot. The Halal Guys’ mission is to ensure that every customer leaves happy, with a smile on their face and a satisfaction that brings them back again.

The Halal Guys is located at 4722 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. Fans can stay up to date with The Halal Guys Phoenix and upcoming Arizona locations on Instagram.

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from its humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American Halal street food concept in the world. This Manhattan-based landmark was created by three like-minded men from Egypt who came to America in search of a better life. When the founders noticed many cab drivers in New York were looking for a place to buy meals in Manhattan, they created their first food cart and quickly grew into a leading tourist and native New Yorker destination for American Halal fare. In 2013, The Halal Guys were ranked the most popular food truck reviewed on FourSquare and the third most Yelped restaurant in the United States in 2014 with more than 7,600 reviews and a 4.5 average star rating.

The Halal Guys has been recognized by TIME Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, The New York Times and The Huffington Post. For more information, visit: www.53rdand6th.com, www.thehalalguysfranchise.com.

