The Halal Guys to Bring Brick-and-Mortar Locations to Detroit

New York City’s Famous Food Cart Plans New Units In Washtenaw & Wayne Counties

Detroit, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Detroit will soon be getting their first taste of The Halal Guys, the fast-casual concept known for offering a variety of American Halal foods including gyro sandwiches and chicken-and-rice platters. The brand, which began as a New York City food cart more than 25 years ago, has recently signed a franchising deal to open five brick-and-mortar locations in Michigan’s Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

“The Halal Guys is an incredibly popular concept that wasn’t yet represented in Michigan so it was a no-brainer,” said Michigan franchisee, Mufid Farha. “I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to bring it to the greater Detroit area, which is developing into the next dining destination. I imagine The Halal Guys’ high-quality food will be a welcome addition to the burgeoning food scene.”

The Halal Guys, which has been recognized by TIME Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, The New York Times and The Huffington Post, aims to be different and encourages patrons across America to break out of their culinary comfort zone and experience something unique. They pride themselves on only using high-quality products like their chicken, which is never frozen, marinated and seasoned overnight, cooked and chopped on the grill, and served directly to the plate to ensure a piping hot, crave-worthy meal. The Halal Guys’ mission is to ensure that every customer leaves happy, with a smile on their face, and a satisfaction that brings them back again.

The NYC-based concept is signed with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand in major U.S. markets. To learn more about franchising opportunities with The Halal Guys visit www.thehalalguysfranchise.com.

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from its humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American Halal street food concept in the world. This Manhattan-based landmark was created by three like-minded men from Egypt who came to America in search of a better life. When the founders noticed many cab drivers in New York were looking for a place to buy meals in Manhattan, they created their first food cart and quickly grew into a leading tourist and native New Yorker destination for American Halal fare. In 2013, The Halal Guys were ranked the most popular food truck reviewed on FourSquare and the third most Yelped restaurant in the United States in 2014 with more than 7,600 reviews and a 4.5 average star rating.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

