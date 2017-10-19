Hakeem Olajuwon Joins Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip Franchisee Family

Hall of Fame center opens first café in The Shops at Mont Belvieu

Mont Belvieu, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Hakeem Olajuwon just found the perfect way to satisfy his sweet tooth.

The Basketball Hall of Famer, two-time NBA champion, and 1994 NBA MVP just opened his first Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® franchise at 9675 Eagle Drive in The Shops at Mont Belvieu in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

The city’s first Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is owned and operated by Olajuwon and his business partner, Asher Bates.

“Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a great brand and I’m so proud to introduce it to the Mont Belvieu community,” said Olajuwon. “I know long-time fans will enjoy sipping on a cup of premium coffee and savoring some of our signature, freshly baked treats.”

The popular bakery café is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The premium dessert destination serves up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, paninis, wraps, flatbreads, ice creams, smoothies and beverages.

This is the 31st Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in Texas and among more than 160 locations system-wide. The café is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook and Twitter, and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500”. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com