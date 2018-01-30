HaiSous' Restaurant Week brunch satisfies, but feed your curiosity by ordering more

HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen’s $22 two-course Chicago Restaurant Week brunch is very satisfying on its own. But the Pilsen restaurant’s creative menu and dramatic yet comfortable front dining room made me want to order even more items off the menu. I reasoned that if one is there, one might as well take full advantage of what this appealing Vietnamese restaurant from Thai and Danielle Dang has to offer.

For the CRW promotion, you have two choices for starters, which are aptly grouped under a heading that translates as “for fun.” One was a young papaya salad studded with savory, chewy shards of Vietnamese beef jerky and sprigs of culantro. It’s a fresh, lively appetizer. The other was a bowl of chopped clams, tender yet meaty, with roasted peanuts, Thai basil and lime juice. You spoon it onto sturdy pieces of grilled rice crackers and enjoy. (Although served at brunch, this dish immediately made me think of cocktail time back in New England, where smoked clams and various seafood dips were often featured.)

The two main dishes: My Mother’s beef pho and braised chicken served on rice noodles. The pho is lovely; the broth has a slightly sweet flavor that plays well off the vinegary tang of marinated onion, which are among the add-ins you can use to flavor the broth. Beef in various forms, from meatball to tendon to steak, stocked the pho bowl along with wide noodle ribbons. The braised chicken sported tender yet meaty chunks of meat atop a mound of very thin rice noodles in a curry-accented golden broth.

All told, a great brunch as-is. But I’m glad I ordered extra dishes to simply satisfy my curiosity. I enjoyed a colorful lotus stem salad ($9) and two desserts, a coconut bun ($3) and a pandan brioche served with a superb coconut jam ($5). On the side, cups of egg coffee ($4) in which the espresso was topped with a vanilla egg custard that you quickly stir into the coffee below. It makes for a rich, creamy drink.

1800 S. Carpenter St., 312-702-1303. haisous.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features more than 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to www.eatitupchicago.com.

