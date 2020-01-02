The Habit Burger Grill Ups The Game of Sides with New Brussel Sprouts

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Habit Restaurants (Nasdaq:HABT) is taking side dishes to a new level with the introduction of gourmet sautéed Brussel Sprouts, now available at all Habit Burger Grill locations for a limited time only.

The Habit Burger has been leading the sides innovation since the company introduced the highly popular tempura green beans and is one of the very few restaurants in the category that offers sweet potato fries.

“Brussel sprouts have been on an upward trend, and The Habit Burger’s made to order kitchen is well suited to delivering such elevated offerings. This is not a dish you’ll find at our competitors,” said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Office at The Habit Restaurants. “Our Brussel sprouts taste fresh and are cooked and seasoned perfectly for a different, healthful option.”

The Habit’s new Brussel sprouts are prepared daily starting with fresh sprouts that are cut in half, sautéed in garlic butter, then perfectly seasoned with the right amount of salt and pepper. While they are still hot, the sautéed Brussel sprouts are hand tossed in the Habit’s housemade balsamic vinaigrette for a tangy delicious finish.

Boasting awards such as Best Regional Fast Food in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, as well as being named the top Underrated Burger Chain That Needs to be in Every State by Thrillist , The Habit Burger Grill has menu items every burger fan can appreciate and will crave.

Award-Winning Food That’s Become a Habit

At the center of The Habit’s menu is the signature Charburger, made with a fresh 100% ground beef patty, grilled over an open flame, and topped with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato slices, crisp lettuce and mayo served on a toasted bun. The Habit has served the best tasting burger in America this way since 1969.

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches including chargrilled line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken, and hand-filleted marinated tri-tip steak, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries, and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes, and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

Connect with The Habit on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Recently celebrating its 50th anniversary, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and most recently named the winner of USA Today’s 10Best in Regional Fast Food. The Habit has since grown to over 270 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington including seven international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-328-3273

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com