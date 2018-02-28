The Habit Burger Grill Offers Free Charburgers to CharClub Members Through March

Not a member? Sign Up Today to Receive Your Free Charburger

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Beginning today and through the end of March, The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (Nasdaq:HABT) is giving all existing and new CharClub members a free Charburger with cheese.

The Habit CharClub is a free program that offers member-only perks, including access to exclusive grand opening and local store events, a special Habit Burger treat on your birthday, advanced notice and first-hand information about new menu items and limited time offerings, and more.

For a limited time beginning today through March 31, 2018, The Habit is thanking their loyal fans who are CharClub members with an offer for a free Charburger with cheese. Everyone is invited to participate, and if you are not a member, ‘make it a habit’ and sign up for the CharClub by visiting http://www.habitburger.com/charclub. Once you have signed up for the CharClub, your free Charburger offer will be sent directly to your email, no strings attached.

Connect with The Habit on social media at facebook.com/habitburger, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger and youtube.com/habittube.

About The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 210 restaurants in 11 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Washington and Maryland as well as three international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

barbara@c-squaredpr.com