The Habit Burger Grill Introduces the New Zesty Italian Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Habit Burger Grill (Nasdaq:HABT), the Irvine, CA-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, introduces the new delicious – make that, delizioso – chargrilled Italian Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich, available for a limited time.

With bold flavors layered in between grilled, hand-rolled ciabatta bread, The Habit’s fresh, perfectly seasoned chargrilled chicken breast is stacked with shaved genoa salami, melted provolone cheese, sliced tomatoes, and wild arugula drizzled in a balsamic vinaigrette. Then finished with a rich, creamy homemade basil pesto aioli that adds a burst of freshness.

“This sandwich layers authentic Italian flavors – Genoa salami, provolone, ciabatta bread, pesto and balsamic – to showcase our fresh take on a Mediterranean classic,” says chef Adam Baird, The Habit’s vice president of food and beverage. “This is the kind of quality and culinary variety our guests have come to expect from The Habit, and this sandwich delivers with handcrafted Italian flavor.”

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes hand-cut salads, grilled sandwiches including line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken, and hand-filleted marinated grilled tri-tip, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries, and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes, and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

The Habit is known for its award-winning Charburger which features 100% fresh, never frozen ground beef grilled over an open flame and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Their restaurants have been serving the Best Tasting Burger in America exactly this way since the first Habit opened in 1969.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 250 restaurants in 11 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Washington and Maryland as well as four international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

