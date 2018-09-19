The Habit Burger Grill Inks 9-Store Franchise Deal To Expand in Eastern Washington and Idaho

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Habit Burger Grill (Nasdaq:HABT) today announces the company has signed a 9-store development agreement with Elite Flame Grill, LLC to open new restaurants in Eastern Washington and Idaho. The first locations are expected to open in the first quarter of 2019.

Elite Flame Grill’s CEO Sandy Mann also operates casual dining and quick serve restaurants and brings decades of experience to the operations of the new Habit Burger locations.

“We’ve been long time fans of The Habit and look forward to adding such a quality brand to our portfolio,” said Sandy Mann. “The Habit Burger’s fresh, never frozen grilled over an open flame Charburgers set the brand apart in the better burger category and the fast casual segment overall. We look forward bringing the brand to new fans and communities.”

“Sandy Mann and his team are best in class operators, and their philosophy aligns with The Habit’s approach to quality food and welcoming hospitality. We are excited to welcome them to The Habit Burger family,” said Russ Bendel, president and CEO of Habit Burger Grill.

“Sandy has a strong reputation for delivering excellence in every aspect of his hospitality businesses, and we know he will continue that for The Habit customers,” added Doug Branigan, Chief Development Officer of Habit Burger Grill.

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes hand-cut salads, grilled sandwiches including line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken, and hand-filleted marinated grilled tri-tip, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries, and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes, and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

The Habit is known for its award-winning Charburger which features 100% fresh, never frozen ground beef grilled over an open flame and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Their restaurants have been serving the Best Tasting Burger in America exactly this way since the first Habit opened in 1969.

About Elite Flame Grill, LLC

Elite Frame Grill, LLC is a subsidiary of Elite Business Enterprises, Inc. (EBE), which develops and operates the industry’s most popular and growing quick-service and casual dining in California and Idaho. EBE also owns and operates gas stations in various markets. Elite Flame Grill’s development agreement with Habit Burger Grill represents the company’s expansion into Washington and growth in Idaho.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 230 restaurants in 11 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Washington and Maryland as well as five international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

