The Habit Burger Grill to Honor Twenty Outstanding Students With $50,000 in Scholarships as Part of Its 50th Anniversary Celebrations

The Habit Will Award Ten $2,500 Scholarships to Deserving Fans and Ten $2,500 Scholarships to The Habit Team Members

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Habit Burger Restaurants (Nasdaq: HABT) wants to help twenty people reach their learning goals. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the company will award scholarships to twenty deserving students who are either Habit team members or guests. The deadline to apply for one of the $2,500 scholarships is October 31, 2019 and the scholarships will be awarded at a local Habit Burger restaurant between Nov. 15th and Dec. 15th.

“At The Habit, we believe in taking care of our local community and as we mark our 50th year, we want to give extra attention to the next generation. That’s why this scholarship effort is so important to us,” said Charlotte Lucich, director of marketing at The Habit Burger Grill. “We are proud to offer these scholarships that invest in the future of both, our team members and guests, and will foster the growth of our future community leaders.”

To apply for the scholarships, applicants can either create a 60-second video or write a 250-word essay that explains their career and educational goals and how the scholarship will help them make a positive impact on their community.

To go with the video or essay, applicants need to submit a ‘Habit selfie’ that shows just how much they enjoy The Habit Burger Grill.

“A picture is worth a thousand words, and we are excited to see these photos and the creativity of our fans,” added Lucich.

Winners will be selected based on eligibility criteria and the creativity of their application. To apply for the scholarship programs, the community should visit www.goingmerry.com/s/habit-burger-community and team members will also apply online at www.goingmerry.com/s/habit-burger-team.

As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, The Habit Burger Grill continually proves that its loyal fan-base extends beyond the communities where its more than 265 restaurants operate. Recently recognized for its flavorful chargrilled burgers, handcrafted sandwiches and fresh salads as the 2019 USA Today 10 Best award winner, The Habit has also received honors as the “Best Tasting Burger in America” from a leading consumer magazine and Thrillist called out The Habit as the top underrated burger chain that should be in every state.

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes hand-cut salads, grilled sandwiches including line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken, and hand-filleted marinated grilled tri-tip, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries, and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes, and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

The Habit is known for its award-winning Charburger, which features 100% fresh, ground beef chargrilled over an open flame and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Their restaurants have been serving the Best Tasting Burger in America exactly this way since the first Habit opened in 1969.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice sirloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969 and the company has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 12 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as six international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

