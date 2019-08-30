The Habit Burger Grill Continues Fight to Help End Childhood Hunger During its 50th Anniversary

The Habit Sets Goal to Raise $500,000 to Help No Kid Hungry Provide Five Million Meals For Kids in Need

Guests Receive a Free Charburger with Cheese for Donations of $2 or More

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) As The Habit Burger Restaurants (Nasdaq: HABT) marks its 50th anniversary, the company is partnering with No Kid Hungry for the fifth consecutive year to help end childhood hunger in America. This year, The Habit Burger has set a goal of raising $500,000 which will help No Kid Hungry provide about 5 million meals for kids in need.

Today one in six children face hunger and food insecurity, and together with guests The Habit Burger Grill aims to help all children receive the nutrition they need for a bright future.

From August 29 – September 25, guests visiting Habit Burger restaurants can add the joyful feeling of giving to their dining experience by helping to support kids in need. Guests who donate $2 or more to No Kid Hungry will receive a free Charburger with cheese certificate, good on a return visit.

“We know that for too many families regular meals do not come easily, and food insecurity is a solvable challenge. Our hope is to increase our support and help more kids across the country,” said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “Partnering with No Kid Hungry for the fifth year and our 50th anniversary is part of our steadfast commitment to give back to our communities.”

We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with The Habit Burger Grill for the past five years,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “With the continued support of committed partners like them, No Kid Hungry is helping children all over the country get the nutritious food they need to succeed.”

Since 2010, No Kid Hungry and its partners have provided children across the country with more than 775 million meals. For more information, visit NoKidHungry.org. The public can join the conversation on social using #HungerCantWait.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice sirloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was most recently named the winner of USA Today’s 10Best in Regional Fast Food. The Habit has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 12 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as six international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.

Be social with The Habit:

Instagram/habitburgergrill

Twitter, @habitburger

Snapchat, @habitburger

Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/habitburger