Gwen Stefani Opens the New Renaissance Downtown Hotel Dubai

None other than Ms. Gwen Stefani took to the stage last night, to open the plush new Renaissance Downtown Hotel Dubai – the brand’s first in the UAE’s most mediagenic city.

Decked in Gucci, Gwen rocked her set with faves like “Wind it Up,” “Underneath it All,” Holla Back,” and her version of No Doubt’s version of the Talk Talk classic “It’s My Life.” (The private concert was actually for Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest/SPG members, as part of Marriott International’s global concert series with Universal Music Group.) But not one to holla and run, she also joined the hotel’s Cleatus George for some falconry and, um, dinner in the desert, which she fittingly documented on her insanely popular Instagram page.

The Renaissance Downtown Dubai is set to be one of the city’s most stylish new sleeps, with jaw-dropping room views, as well as its Bleu Blanc and BASTA! restaurants – both by chef David Myers – and an outpost of Morimoto on the way.

