Guy Fieri and FACE Amusement Group Hosted an Official Ribbon Cutting at the Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

About Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown

FACE Amusement Group and Guy Fieri recently opened Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown (2655 Teaster Lane Suite 100) at the Mountain Mile Shopping Complex in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In partnership with famed chef, author, and Emmy Award-winning television personality Guy Fieri, the impressive 43,000-square-foot family entertainment center is a “must-do” option for Pigeon Forge visitors and locals.

The 300+ seat restaurant showcases Fieri’s famous culinary combinations featuring Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown; a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley; over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games ranging from redemption to virtual reality and beyond; a full-service Freaky Tiki bar; a photo opportunity in front of an iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro, and many options for private parties. Downtown Flavortown is FACE Amusement’s seventh establishment in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Additional properties include Arcade City, Rockin’ Raceway, Big Top Arcade, and 7D Dark Ride Adventure, in addition to Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg and Arcade City Gatlinburg, both of which opened in 2021.

The menu will showcase Guy Fieri’s award-winning dishes, craft beers, and cocktails. Among the favorites will be Trash Can Nachos served Motley Que BBQ-style in a tin tower stuffed with corn tortilla chips, house-made pork, cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro, and pico de Gallo, and more. Also on the menu will be the award-winning Bacon Mac ’N’ Cheeseburger, with crispy applewood bacon, six cheese mac ‘n’ cheese, onion straws, LTOP (lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle), SMC (super melty cheese), and donkey sauce, all stacked on a garlic-buttered brioche bun. In addition, a full premium bar will include an extensive selection of liquors, wines, and bottled and craft beers. Chef Guy’s craft cocktails will feature worldwide bestsellers like the Caliente Margarita, Tattooed Mojito, and Guy’s Famous BBQ Bloody Mary.

For more information on Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown visit www.DowntownFlavortown.com . For more information on FACE Amusement Group, visit www.faceamusement.com or call (423) 477-4619. For more information on the Mountain Mile visit www.mountainmilepigeonforge.com .

About FACE Amusement Group

FACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Branson Coaster, The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Chicken Guy! Locations in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to providing exceeptional entertainment options, the company’s core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 10,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. FaceAmusement.com

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri, is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. In 2019, Guy received a star on the celebrated Hollywood Walk Fame, a rare feat for a chef. Guy began his love affair with food at the age of ten, selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart he built with his father called “The Awesome Pretzel Cart.” After selling pretzels and washing dishes for six years, Guy earned enough money to pursue his dream of studying abroad in Chantilly, France, where he gained a profound appreciation for international cuisines and further strengthened his passion for food. He returned to the US and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management. Upon his graduation, Guy jumped headfirst into the restaurant business, ultimately opening his own casual dining concepts in Northern California. In 2006, Guy won Food Network’s popular television competition show, “Next Food Network Star” and was awarded his own series, the Emmy nominated “Guy’s Big Bite.” Since that time, Guy has created a thriving culinary empire as host of top-rated TV shows including the iconic, Emmy-nominated “Diners, Drive Ins & Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.” Additionally, Guy and his team at Knuckle Sandwich, LLC, have opened over 75 restaurants around the world. On land and at sea, from the Las Vegas Strip to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, from South Africa to Colombia and from Costa Rica to Dubai, Guy’s culinary creations are enjoyed globally, every day.

About The Mountain Mile & Tower Shops

The Mountain Mile & Tower Shops is an unprecedented development project which will completely reshape the retail, restaurant, lodging, and attraction scene of Pigeon Forge and the region. With over 1 mile of road frontage and 174+ acres in total, this is a project of national significance. It is located along Teaster Lane between Wears Valley and Jake Thomas Roads in the heart of Pigeon Forge, surrounded by the Cal Ripken Experience baseball tournament park, Leconte (convention) Center, and “The Island” – all just minutes from Dollywood! For additional info please visit www.mountainmilepigeonforge.com .

