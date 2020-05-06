gusto! Opens Sixth Shop Near Chastain Park on May 8

Flavorful, Fast-Casual Cuisine Offers Take-Away, Curbside Pick-Up and Delivery to North Buckhead

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) gusto! creator Nate Hybl is opening the sixth location of his fast-casual brand near Chastain Park on Friday, May 8 for take-away, curbside pickup and delivery. gusto! Chastain, located at 4365 Roswell Road, NE at the Roswell-Wieuca Shopping Center in North Buckhead, will serve its signature fresh bowls and wraps featuring bold, global flavors.

“Needless to say, this will not be nor feel like a normal grand opening for us. We’ll be opening the doors of our beautiful new shop, but with a limited service model of take-away, curbside pickup and delivery options. We will also refrain from any major marketing campaigns that might encourage a crowd,” says Hybl.

He adds, “From our current perspective, this is the safest strategy for our team members and our new neighborhood.”

Hybl was surprised by one silver lining of the unrhythmic process. “Frankly, the enthusiasm of our newest team members has given us a morale boost. These men and women were eager to get to work…chomping at the bit to lift off this new business and their relationship with us. So cool.”

The menu at gusto! Chastain boasts the same flavor-packed lineup of international tastes, just like the five other locations. At gusto!, guests are asked to first pick a gusto, or flavor, with choices such as chile sesame BBQ, tzatziki lemon artichoke or sweet soy sriracha. Guests can then choose a protein (grilled chicken, grilled spicy chicken, grilled portabellas, grilled salmon, grilled shrimp, or fresh avocado slices), and crisp mixed greens, seasoned brown rice, half and half (rice and greens) or a steamed flatbread wrap to complete the meal. Golden, delicious house-made sweet potato chips always accompany each dish.

When visitors step into gusto! Chastain, the brand’s modern industrial design will be complemented with cypress panels setting off the white exterior. Fun, upbeat music will set the tone for the dining experience, and garage doors open onto an intimate patio, just in time for summer.

Local operating partner Justin Clark is overseeing the new Chastain location and is charged with ensuring the eatery’s success, investing in team development and driving involvement in the community. Clark is the former general manager of gusto!’s Chamblee location and brings an intimate knowledge of the brand and a proven track record for elevating the guest experience.

gusto! Chastain will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit whatsyourgusto.com . Follow the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for additional updates.

About gusto!

Nate Hybl founded gusto! with a mission to deliver fresh, flavorful food fast. The underlying passion of his company can be found in its name, which means “enjoyment or vigor in doing something.” gusto! does not hide behind gimmicks or trends. It offers a simple menu of bowls and wraps that highlight fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold flavor combinations. Items are served fast and without breaking the bank. With a passionate team that believes in “living life with gusto” and a focus on food, flavor and freshness, the company has attracted a loyal following with its five (soon-to-be six) Atlanta locations. QSR magazine has named gusto! to its 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals for 2020. For more information, download the mobile app or visit whatsyourgusto.com .