gusto! Opening New Corner Shop at Avalon

Atlanta’s Flavorful Fast Casual Announces First Alpharetta Location

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Seven is certain to be a lucky number for gusto! founder Nate Hybl as he opens his seventh flavorful, fast casual eatery at Avalon in late summer 2020. The restaurant will be visibly located in the corner space at the entrance to the popular Alpharetta mixed-use destination. Whether looking for a quick lunch or dinner, gusto! Avalon guests can count on savoring fresh bowls and wraps with bold, global flavors.

“We’re fired up to plant a gusto! flag in one of the most impressive shopping centers in the country,” says Hybl. “Being Atlanta-born, it’s exciting to align ourselves with best-in-class brands like Anthropologie, lululemon, and Apple as we continue to broaden our identity.”

The gusto! team is taking an opportunistic look at the fast-casual landscape in and around the Avalon community. “The center offers such a delightful guest experience; we envision our brand adding a bright new personality to the mix!,” adds Hybl.

The gusto! Design team will be breathing life into a prominent corner space previously occupied by King BBQ. “We believe in thoughtfully investing in design which aligns well with the beauty of Avalon,” says Hybl. “Our first move is always to get as much sunlight in our spaces as possible, so we’ll be re-imagining the storefronts and corner patio.” The interior design will be distinctive and friendly with its bold use of concrete, painted brick, natural wood, colorful art, and live plants. Gusto! Will be partnering with global architect Gensler and local designer Lindsay Denman to redesign the guest experience.

Avalon guests can expect to be greeted with the question “what’s your gusto?” as they ponder the restaurant’s popular menu , which is known for bringing bowls and wraps to life with freshness and flavor, not fat. Flavors ranging from sweet soy sriracha and tahini cucumber feta are inspired by both international cuisine and familiar American flavors. After choosing the sure-to-satisfy gusto, diners select a style (mixed greens, jasmine brown rice, half greens and half rice or a flatbread wrap) and add a grilled protein (chicken, shrimp, portabella mushroom, or salmon) ranging from $9.55-$14.25. The menu features all-natural, antibiotic-free chicken and, whenever possible, local and organic ingredients.

About gusto!

Nate Hybl founded gusto! with a mission to deliver fresh, flavorful food fast. The underlying passion of his company can be found in its name, which means “enjoyment or vigor in doing something.” gusto! offers a simple menu of bowls and wraps that highlight fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold flavor combinations and don’t hide behind gimmicks or trends. They are served fast and without breaking the bank. With a passionate team that believes in “living life with gusto” and a focus on food, flavor and freshness, the company has attracted a loyal following with its six (soon-to-be seven) Atlanta locations. For more information, download the mobile app or visit whatsyourgusto.com .

About Avalon

Avalon is a new experience in the timeless art of living well. In the heart of Alpharetta, an affluent suburb north of Atlanta, this sustainably designed, 86-acre community features more than 500,000 square feet of retail, a 12-screen all premium theater, conference center and full-service hotel, Class A office, single-family residences and luxury rental homes. Avalon infuses resort-level hospitality throughout a walkable, seamlessly connected community of shopping, dining, entertainment, living and working. It’s more than just another place to go, it’s a place to be – a hub of activity that delivers the luxuury of the modern South. At 2.4 million square feet and more than $1 billion, Avalon has disrupted the industry, defining a new standard for retail-driven mixed-use development.

