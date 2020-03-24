gusto! Launches Dining Bonds to Generate Revenue for Employees

Buy now and reap the rewards later. gusto! has found an innovative way to generate revenue for their employees by creating gusto! Dining Bonds. Purchase a $100 dining bond now and redeem it for $150 on July 1 or purchase a $200 dining bond now and redeem it for $350 on Sept. 1. Dining bonds help generate revenue now to pay gusto! team members while offering guests a great value on gusto! in the future. Guests can put their bond money towards catering when back in the office or as an excuse to celebrate the end of social distancing when they’re able! Visit gustobonds.com for details and to purchase.

Nate Hybl founded gusto! with a mission to deliver fresh, flavorful food fast. The underlying passion of his company can be found in its name, which means “enjoyment or vigor in doing something.” gusto! does not hide behind gimmicks or trends. It offers a simple menu of bowls and wraps that highlight fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold flavor combinations. Items are served fast and without breaking the bank. With a passionate team that believes in “living life with gusto” and a focus on food, flavor and freshness, the company has attracted a loyal following with its five (soon-to-be six) Atlanta locations. QSR magazine has named gusto! to its 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals for 2020. For more information, download the mobile app or visit whatsyourgusto.com .