  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Guinevere L. Redd, owner of Redd Funeral Services, who earlier worked for an insurance company and Social Security Administration, dies

January 9, 2021 | 1:13pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Frederick N. Rasmussen

Guinevere L. Redd, who worked for nearly 40 years with the Redd Funeral Services, has died at 87.