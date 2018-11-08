A guided tour and lunch, beer, and a Filipino cookbook signing, plus other weekend plans

As the days get shorter, it seems like the weekends do too. Don’t waste it by sitting at home. Head to the Swedish American Museum to learn about a historical puppet theater or drive out to the suburbs to attend the signing of a groundbreaking Filipino cookbook. Or make your way to Pilsen to indulge in tamales and atole. Whatever you choose, make your weekend exciting with some of these events around town.

1) Join a guided tour of “Encore! Encore!” at the Swedish American Museum where you’ll learn about the Kungsholm Miniature Grand Opera, a famous puppet show from 1941 to 1970. At the museum, you’ll view the puppets and set pieces before heading to Lawry’s The Prime Rib, which in its past life as the McCormick Mansion housed the historic Kungsholm restaurant for three decades (not to mention the puppet show). Lunch will include coffee or tea, salad, prime rib or beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed corn, creamed spinach, whipped horseradish and Yorkshire pudding. The meal will end with a raspberry English trifle. Tickets $65/person and includes admission to the Swedish American Museum, lunch and a tour at Lawry’s, but does not include transportation from the museum to the restaurant. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 100 E. Ontario St., 312-787-5000, http://swedishamericanmuseum.org/2.0/event/kungsholm-package/

2) A new cookbook called “The New Filipino Kitchen” collects 30 stories and recipes from Filipino chefs, home cooks and writers from around the world, and on Saturday a reading and luncheon will celebrate those stories out in the ’burbs. Head to E+O Food and Drink in Mount Prospect for a special event with several contributors, including Ray Espiritu of Isla Pilipina and Alexa Alfaro of Meat on the Street. If you can’t make it out to the suburbs, the West Loop Mariano’s will dish up Filipino food samples and host a book signing with the same contributors. $20, Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. 125 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect, 847-398-3636, eofoodanddrink.com. Mariano’s: Free to attend, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 40 S. Halsted St., 312-243-7657, marianos.com

3) Taste light and dark brews at the Light Vs. Dark Side beer festival, hosted by Empirical Brewery. Twelve homebrewing clubs are showing up and showing off, with more than 40 beers competing for Best of Show. Donut Republic will serve donuts infused with Empirical beer, and Carnivale food truck will dish out tacos and sandwiches, while attendees can dress up in costume as their preferred faction — Light or Dark — of the The Force. $30. 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1801 W. Foster Ave., 773-293-7896, empiricalbrewery.com

4) All you need is your “honey pie” when you hit up Reclaimed Bar and Restaurant’s “Beatles Brunch.” The meal will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The White Album,” and Phil Angotti, Chicago musician and owner of Avenue N Guitars, will play the entire album on vinyl on a vintage sound system. While you’re listening to this iconic album, munch on some scallops and grits, French toast, lamb burgers or fried chicken. Priced a la carte, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 3655 N. Western Ave., 773-857-0943, reclaimedbarandrestaurant.com

5) Head to Pilsen for the eighth annual Tamal Fest, where you’ll enjoy live music and dance performances while you chow down on regional varieties of tamales from 15 restaurants and bakeries like La Cocina de Alicia restaurant and Neveria La Flor de Mayo. Don’t forget to wash it all down with atole, a traditional corn-based drink popular during the holiday season, or some Mexican hot chocolate. After tasting the fare, vote for your favorite bites. Tickets $2. 1-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Cash only. 2420 S. Wood St., 708-369-8424, facebook.com/events/240104790188679/?event_time_id=240104800188678

