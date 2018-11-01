Guest chefs contribute to Somerset's soup-and-sandwich lunch series

It’ll be cold and blustery in Chicago for the next five months (at least), and Somerset (1112 N. State St.) will try to take the edge off with a monthly series of soup-and-sandwich lunch features, beginning Thursday and extending through March.

Somerset chef Lee Wolen will collaborate with a different chef each month, creating a soup and sandwich that can be ordered separately or as a combo. Part of the proceeds from each sale will benefit a charity of the guest chef’s choice.

First up: C.J. Jacobson, of Aba and Ema restaurants, who contributed November’s grilled soppressata sandwich and kale soup with spiced yogurt. Jacobson’s named charity is the Montana Wilderness Association.

In December, the chef will be Jimmy Bannos Jr. of The Purple Pig. January’s chef is Rich Ortiz of Antique Taco, February will feature Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde, and the series will end in March with Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe and Marisol.

