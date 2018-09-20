Like guest beers in bars, out-of-town coffee programs offer a taste of what's beyond Chicago

Drinking coffee from Chicago is a prideful practice.

And why not? The demand for coffee is big here, some of the country’s up-and-coming brewers are based here, and there’s a seemingly endless surge in new roasters popping up across the city and suburbs.

Plus, this is Chicago. If it’s made here, locals will want it, buy it, defend it and swear allegiance to it.

But sometimes you want to stray off the local track and try something different. Sometimes, you want to try something from an area code you’re unfamiliar with.

Enter guest coffee programs, which have surfaced in recent years at area stores and cafes.

It’s not a Fourth Wave of coffee, by any means, but for coffee drinkers already familiar with local standard bearers like Intelligentsia and Metropolis, it’s a chance to explore what’s beyond the Illinois border.

“It’s how the coffee culture has evolved,” said Ken Tsang, director of technology and marketing at Standard Market in the western suburbs. “It’s akin to wine and beer. People are willing to learn about a product, and we want to give people options. It fits our matrix.”

Standard Market sells more than three dozen varieties from 12 out-of-town roasters as part of its guest coffee program and has shelves lined with bags from award-winning roasters like Onyx (Springdale, Ark.), Heart (Portland, Ore.,) and Methodical (Greenville, S.C.), as well as regional standouts Madcap (Grand Rapids, Mich.) and Ruby (Nelsonville, Wis.). Counter Culture (Durham, N.C.) is the primary coffee offered at the in-store cafe, with Chicago-based Intelligentsia, Metropolis and Dark Matter also available.

“We’re sort of remote ambassadors of these brands,” said Tsang, a coffee enthusiast who grew up in Portland, Ore.

Building a guest coffee program

Standard Market, an artisan grocer with two locations in the western suburbs, made having a robust guest coffee program a signature element in its stores. When the Westmont location opened seven years ago, it dedicated an aisle to high-end local and nationally recognized coffees. Within a few months, a kiosk was built to showcase the program. When a second store opened in Naperville a few years later, a full-scale cafe was a must.

“It was a hard sell when we didn’t have a coffee bar,” Tsang said. “We had to appeal to a broader audience.”

Both locations brew three out-of-town roasts daily using two methods — two by pour-over, one by AeroPress. A standard drip is also offered. Rotations last about a week and are culled to provide contrasting flavors, regions and intensities.

Because it’s a small retailer, buyers can move quickly to satisfy supply and demand and acquire coffees within days of roasting. Freshness is key. Unlike mass-produced commodity coffees, the shelf life to maintain the integrity of specialty roasts is a month or less.

“A lot of people come in for our coffee. I find that very flattering,” said Troy Hoertman, a 23-year-old barista at Standard Market. “I have a lot of specific customers that come in for specific pour-overs.”

Hoertman was drawn to the retailer because of the guest program and the opportunity to work with roasting experts at Counter Culture’s training lab on Chicago’s Near West Side.

“I was very, very excited about the program,” he said. “I think we’ve had a lot of people discover coffee they’re not accustomed to and found new favorites.”

New ways to experience coffee

While there are local shops that feature guest roasts on a rotating basis, some go to great lengths to expose customers to new coffees.

Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea, which has opened two locations in Chicago since 2017, features a guest coffee concept as part of its core business model. Stumptown (Portland, Ore.), Frothing Monkey (Nashville, Tenn.), Verve (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and Colectivo (Milwaukee, Wis.) dominate the menu and are all brewed to order. A “Taste One Taste All” motto is boldly painted on the walls of the Bucktown cafe.

Fairgrounds even offers flights of three 8-ounce servings with the coffees chosen by the customer.

“We like to feature roasters who are doing innovative things in the industry,” said associate manager London Coleman-Williams. “Our guests love the variety.”

Wormhole Cafe has Halfwit coffee as its signature partner but has included a rotating guest coffee program for five years.

“We get a lot of samples from all over the states, and many of us who work here have connections with other roasters,” said Emma Steiber, manager at Wormhole. “Our guest coffee varies based on the season.”

At Purple Llama in Wicker Park, the guest coffee experience is fused with music. Half record store, half coffee shop, it offers a monthly subscription service by mail that pairs albums with bags of whole beans. Past subscription roasters include Sump (St. Louis), Sey (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Color (Eagle, Colo.), April Coffee (Copenhagen, Denmark) and The Barn (Berlin), and they are still sold in the store. Most are available as a pour-over.

“It really only takes that one good shot of a fruity, balanced coffee for a person to really have that ‘holy (expletive)’ moment with specialty coffee,” said owner Joel Petrick.

Where to try them

Chicago-area shops featuring a guest-coffee program:

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea: 1620 N. Milwaukee Ave., 12 S. Michigan Ave. Guest coffees: Colectivo (Milwaukee, Wis.), Frothy Monkey (Nashville, Tenn.), Stumptown (Portland, Ore.), Verve (Santa Cruz, Calif.); brewed to order, whole beans available.

Purple Llama: 2140 W. Division St. Guest coffees: April Coffee (Copenhagen, Denmark), The Barn (Berlin), Color Roasters (Eagle, Colo.), Counter Culture (Durham, N.C.), Sey (Brooklyn), Sump (St. Louis); brewed to order, whole beans available.

Standard Market Coffee Bar: 333 E. Ogden Ave., Westmont; 1508 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Guest coffees: Counter Culture, Dogwood (Minneapolis), Heart Coffee (Portland, Ore.), Kickapoo (Viroqua, Wis.), Madcap (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Methodical (Greensville, S.C.), Onyx (Springdale, Ark.), Ruby (Nelsonville, Wis.), Stumptown; three varieties brewed to order and rotated weekly; whole beans available.

Wormhole Cafe: 1462 N. Milwaukee Ave. Guest coffee: Ozo Coffee (Boulder, Colo.); rotated, whole beans available.

Other cafes featuring out-of-town coffees as the primary roast or resident variety:

Common Cup: 1501 W. Morse Ave.. Counter Culture.

Damn Fine Coffee Bar: 3317 W. Armitage Ave. Equator (San Rafael, Calif.).

DropShot Coffee Bar: 312 W. Chestnut St. Toby’s Estate (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

Ellipsis Coffeehouse: 1259 W. Devon, Ave., Counter Culture.

Robust Coffee Lounge: 6300 S. Woodlawn Ave., Colectivo.

Sip & Savor: 5301 S. Hyde Park Blvd. Colectivo.

The Spoke & Bird: 205 E. 18th St., 1248 W 18th St. Counter Culture.

Spoken Cafe: 1812 W. Montrose Ave., Counter Culture, Kickapoo.

Werewolf Coffee Bar: 1765 N. Elston Ave. Stumptown.

