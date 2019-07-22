Guess How Many Hooters Wings Joey Chestnut Will Eat on National Chicken Wing Day, July 29, for a Chance to Win Free Wings for a Year

Guests Around the Country Can Also Enjoy All You Can Eat Wings at Participating Hooters

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) He’s conquered nearly every eating challenge imaginable, but Joey Chestnut is teaming up with Hooters for his biggest feat yet. In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day on Monday, July 29, Joey is inviting fans to guess how many wings he can devour at the Mall of Georgia Hooters from 11:00am ET to 11:00pm ET. Those who guess correctly will be entered for the chance to win free Hooters wings for a year.

Hooters is giving fans multiple ways to participate in this one-time chicken wing extravaganza:

Official guesses can be entered at hooters.com/ncwd

After placing your guess, fans who share their #ChestnutChallenge guess on social media will receive extra entries to win

Starting at 11:00am ET, fans can join Joey at the Hooters in the Mall of Georgia to celebrate the National Chicken Wing Day festivities

Fans can watch all of the Joey Chestnut action throughout the day at hooters.com/ncwd and see how their guess is stacking up

Hooters is also giving fans the opportunity to take part in their own #ChestnutChallenge on National Chicken Wing Day. On Monday, July 29 only, guests can enjoy All You Can Eat wings for $15.99, at Hooters locations across the U.S. While you may not reach Joey’s epic wing intake, you will most certainly win bragging rights amongst your friends.

On National Chicken Wing Day, like every other day, Hooters six varieties of wings including, Smoked Wings, Original-Style Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings, Naked Wings and Boneless Wings can be tossed in your favorite of fifteen craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs. Served up by the one-of-a-kind hospitality of the Hooters Girls.

The All You Can Eat offer is dine-in only at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Monday, July 29, 2019 only. Follow all the National Chicken Wing Day fun at www.hooters.com/ncwd and share your #ChestnutChallenge guesses on social media. For more information and to find your nearest Hooters location visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters and instagram.com/hooters

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase does not increase chances of winning. Must be legal resident of the (50) U.S. or DC, age 18 or older. Registration begins at 12:00a ET on 7/17/19 and ends at 11:59p ET on 7/28/19. Prize excludes bacon-wrapped and smoked wings. See complete official rules including eligibility and prize details at Hooters.com/NCWD. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received, from entrants who correctly guessed the number (or guessed closest to the number) of Hooters Chicken Wings eaten by Joey Chestnut at Hooters on 7/29/19. Maximum (10) grand prize awards available (ARV: $499 ea). No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: Hooters of America, LLC, 1815 The Exchange, Atlanta, GA 30339.

