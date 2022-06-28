GuacAmigos Tequila & Tacos Releases Limited Time Menu With New Flavors of the Summer

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) GuacAmigos Tequila & Tacos releases limited time menu with new flavors of summer at the Newport Beach Harbor location.

The limited time menu includes a new, fresh Mega-Molcajete that feeds up to three guests with delicious ingredients. The Mega-Molcajete is made up of grilled chicken, carne asada, bacon-wrapped shrimp, blackened shrimp, grilled mahi-mahi with fresh roasted poblano and blistered peppers. All ingredients are served marinating in a piping hot molcajete of rancho and guajillo salsa, complimented with rice, refried beans and homemade tortillas.

A new mouthwatering margarita, the Spicy Manarita made with Teremana Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice and agave nectar, shaken with fresh jalapeno slices will be available for the remainder of summer, as a fresh new flavor.

“GuacAmigos is the perfect spot to bring people together, loved ones, friends, coworkers, and enjoy the breathtaking view of the Newport Beach Harbor, so we created a dish that could be savored together.” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manger of Kelly Operations Group, parent group of GuacAmigos Tequila & Tacos. “The Mega-Molcajete is an extraordinary dish with so much flavor and really has something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Mega-Molcajete can be ordered for dine in or take out.

In addition to the new flavors of summer, GuacAmigos Tequila & Tacos has a fantastic Taco Tuesday special that include $4 street tacos, $8 tequila sippers, $8 craft cocktails and draft beer specials. The Taco Tuesday special is available all day, every Tuesday.

GuacAmigos is a picture-perfect place to enjoy happy hour, available Monday through Friday from 3-6pm. The happy hour specials include $5, $6, and $8 cuisine as well as margarita, wine, tequila, and beer specials.

GuacAmigos now offers catering through EzCater or direct contact to a restaurant member of management. For more information about GuacAmigos limited time menu, promotions and to order online visit www.guacamigos.com .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

