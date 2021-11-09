GuacAmigos Celebrates Veterans Day Thursday, November 11th with a Free Meal for Veterans and Active Military Members

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) GuacAmigos Tequila & Tacos will be celebrating Veterans Day with a free meal for all veterans and active military members on November 11th. GuacAmigos will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

“We understand the sacrifices all of our veterans and active military members make and providing them with a free meal is the least we could do to say thank you!” said Jarrett Ritenour, COO of Kelly Operations Group, parent group of GuacAmigos Tequila & Tacos. “With our dining rooms open this year, we hope there are a lot of veterans and active military members celebrating with their families within our restaurants.”

For more information on Veterans Day and other GuacAmigos offerings and promotions visit www.guacamigos.com .

GuacAmigos is located at 2607 West Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, CA.

Contact:

Kari Laarkamp

313-204-7791

klaarkamp@krgops.com

