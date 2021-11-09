GuacAmigos Celebrates Veterans Day Thursday, November 11th with a Free Meal for Veterans and Active Military Members

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) GuacAmigos Tequila & Tacos will be celebrating Veterans Day with a free meal for all veterans and active military members on November 11th. GuacAmigos will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.
“We understand the sacrifices all of our veterans and active military members make and providing them with a free meal is the least we could do to say thank you!” said Jarrett Ritenour, COO of Kelly Operations Group, parent group of GuacAmigos Tequila & Tacos. “With our dining rooms open this year, we hope there are a lot of veterans and active military members celebrating with their families within our restaurants.”
For more information on Veterans Day and other GuacAmigos offerings and promotions visit www.guacamigos.com.
GuacAmigos is located at 2607 West Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, CA.
