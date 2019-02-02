GT Fish & Oyster's weekend brunch a Chicago Restaurant Week highlight

One of the smartest ideas the Choose Chicago people had was to add brunch service, thus adding daytime weekend options, to the mix.

One terrific brunch option is the Saturday-Sunday service at GT Fish & Oyster (531 N. Wells St.), where you’ll find a protein-packed, three-course menu ($24) that will keep you fueled for hours.

Everything on the Chicago Restaurant Week menu is pulled from GT’s regular brunch menu; ordered a la carte, the three courses would cost $37 to $51.

First course choices include a wedge salad with blue cheese dressing, topped with lump crab meat, thick-cut Nueske bacon and roasted cherry tomatoes. Lighter, comparatively speaking, is the avocado toast, with a thick topping of avocado, radish and more of those tomatoes.

RELATED: 18 don’t-miss spots for Chicago Restaurant Week

Next up is NOLA-worthy shrimp and grits plate, highlighted by a dark Creole-lobster sauce, and chicken and waffles, featuring two thick and crunchy boneless breasts atop two quarter-round waffle pieces.

You also can opt for chef Giusppe Tentori’s highly regarded lobster roll; it’s an $18 upcharge, which brings the brunch total to $42. But considering that the lobster roll is $35 a la carte, it’s still a good deal.

At this point, you’ll be ready to call it a day, but there are a couple of noteworthy desserts, including the Key Lime pie with oat crust and strawberry sorbet, and a superb chocolate cake, layered with mousse and topped with marshmallow, over caramel sauce.

Another splurge opportunity is for the brunch menu’s featured a la carte cocktails, both $13; a refreshing Aperol and sparkling-wine spritz, and an eye-opening bloody mary with a shrimp-and-vegetable garnish.

GT also offers a four-course, $48 CRW dinner menu; the wedge salad and lobster roll are among the options.

531 N. Wells St., 312-929-3501, gtoyster.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 7. For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to choosechicago.com

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel