Grumpy’s Restaurants Wins Multiple Bold City Best 2021 and Jacksonville Business Journal Awards

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jacksonville’s No. 1 restaurant, Grumpy’s Restaurant earns multiple Bold City Best 2021 awards for best “Restaurant Overall,” “Breakfast,” “Brunch,” “Family Restaurant,” “Pancakes,” “Bang for the Buck Restaurant,” and Jacksonville Business Journal’s “Best Place to Work” award. This will be its third year in a row receiving the Jacksonville Business Journal’s award and third time receiving Bold City Best, Best Restaurant Overall award.

Grumpy’s President and CEO Daniel DeLeon has earned recognition as a mover and shaker in the industry, voted by Nation’s Restaurant News as one of the Most Influential Restaurant CEOs In The Country, recognized by FSR.com as one of its Rising Restaurant Stars 2021, and recognized by Nation’s Restaurant News’ Power List Reader Picks 2021. In addition, Grumpy’s has been awarded FSR Magazine’s Next-Gen Restaurant Brand 2021, TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award, and Jacksonville Business Journal’s Fast 50 Company 2021.

Daniel has owned and operated multiple franchise concepts in the restaurant industry and has grown six local and diverse businesses from the ground up. After a successful career as a multi-unit franchisee for various restaurant concepts and large franchisor representative, DeLeon has developed and launched Grumpy’s as a franchise opportunity. DeLeon has taken the lessons he’s learned from the very beginning of his career and used it to amplify his strategies in creating a better franchise brand.

“It’s such an honor to not only bring in awards for the restaurant, but to also be recognized as a business owner,” said DeLeon. “I am really proud of how far Grumpy’s has come and I am thankful for the opportunity to help it grow. Grumpy’s Restaurant was born out of passion and love for brining family and friends together over great diner food and we take that very serious.”

DeLeon was able to become the “Restaurant Rescuer” of Grumpy’s, a nickname dubbed by his FSR Magazine award. In 2017, he purchased and completely revitalized the brand, making it a successful award-winning restaurant and launched their franchise program in 2019.

DeLeon is hoping to connect with new franchise partners who can carry out Grumpy’s’ mission to support others and create a welcoming, family-focused community staple restaurant. He is looking to expand the diner to areas all over the Southeast.

Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Grumpy’s offers an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials for breakfast and lunch, specialty waffles, sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffees, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate, desserts and merchandise.

Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $414,200 and $998,000. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,800 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 110 seats.

For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise opportunity, visit www.GrumpysRestaurantCo.com or www.GrumpysFranchise.com .

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there are three locations open and two franchise locations in development in Northeast Florida. For more information, visit www.GrumpysRestaurantCo.com .

