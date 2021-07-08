Grumpy’s Restaurant Poised to Finish the 2021 Year Out Strong

One of Jacksonville’s most beloved restaurant franchises prepares for continued expansion through the end of 2021

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Grumpy’s Restaurant has been a local staple for over 20 years and the restaurant is expecting to close out the 2021 year on a strong note with continued expansion and getting involved by supporting residents in Northeast Florida. Despite the difficulties that faced businesses over the past year, Grumpy’s Restaurant has not only been able to remain resilient, but support its local community throughout turbulent times. President and CEO, Daniel DeLeon, ran a food drive, gave free meals to healthcare workers, and gave up part of his salary to support his workers.

Most recently, Grumpy’s earned EcoLab’s Science Certification. Ecolab Science Certified applies the same science-backed expertise to helping prevent the spread of infection at hospitals to restaurants and other bacteria sensitive places. The Ecolab Science Certified seal is grounded in scientific research and innovation.

Some other notable achievements Grumpy’s has accomplished so far in 2021 year include, The Clay Today – Best of Clay 2021 Awards for: Best Breakfast, Best Brunch, Best American, Best Sweet Tea, and Best New Business – Middleburg, FL Location. Furthermore, Grumpy’s was featured in FSR Magazine for a second time as one of their Next-Gen Casual Restaurant Brands of 2021. President and CEO, Daniel DeLeon, was also recognized by FSR as one of its Rising Restaurant Stars. In addition, DeLeon was recognized by Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2021 “Power List Reader Picks,” which honored DeLeon as one of the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country.

“We have had our ups and downs this year, but we are coming out of 2021 stronger than ever before and we are so excited to see what 2022 has in store for us,” said DeLeon. “I am thankful that this year has given us the opportunity to connect with our community in as many ways possible, and has brought us some incredible franchise partners to help continue to grow our brand.”

Looking ahead, Grumpy’s Restaurant expects to finish the year strong, looking at new and existing markets for its expansion plans. Grumpy’s third location is expected to open in St. Johns this summer. The fourth location is expected to open in Northeast Florida early 2022. The fifth location is expected to open in Yule mid-2022. He also plans to sell an additional three franchise units, which would open the following year, all of which are set to be located in Northeast Florida.

DeLeon is hoping to connect with new franchise partners who can carry out Grumpy’s’ mission to support others and create a welcoming, family-focused community. He is looking to expand the diner to areas including: Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Ortega, Beaches, Southside, Amelia Island, and St. Augustine.

The award-winning diner prides itself on high quality comfort food, sweet southern hospitality all at a working-class price. Grumpy’s serves breakfast, lunch and brunch along with an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials which include a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts. The diner classics and innovative twists have brought in numerous awards and accolades, including Jacksonville’s “Best Overall Restaurant” by the Florida Times-Union.

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there are two locations open and one franchise locations in development in Northeast Florida. Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $414,200 and $998,000. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,800 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 110 seats. For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise opportunity, visit www.GrumpysRestaurantCo.com or www.GrumpysFranchise.com .

