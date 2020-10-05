Grumpy’s Restaurant Opens First Franchise Location in Middleburg, FL

Beloved Jacksonville diner opens in Middleburg to bring its award-winning menu to community

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Grumpy’s Restaurant , voted Jacksonville’s “Best Overall Restaurant,” has just opened its second location in Middleburg. Located at 1805 Blanding Boulevard, Suite 107 , the new Middleburg location opened its doors to the public on October 5th, following a successful weekend hosting two Soft Opening Charity Events in partnership with the First Coast YMCA.

The events, which allowed invited guests to get a first taste at the new business, raised $5805 for the local organization. Guests donated $10 per person to the First Coast YMCA and Grumpy’s provided them with a meal and a drink.

“We wanted to open our doors with a powerful impact,” said local owner Dell Hoard. Hoard, a lifelong Middleburg resident, is excited for the opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a business owner while investing in his hometown of Middleburg. Grumpy’s was the only franchise he considered joining because of its family-based values and community engagement. “Getting involved with the community right from the start was so important to us.”

Now, the diner is open to all who want to try the award-winning menu. Grumpy’s prides itself on made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch comfort food, sweet southern hospitality all at a working-class price. Grumpy’s serves breakfast, lunch and brunch along with an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials which include a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

“The original Grumpy’s has created an amazing community in Orange Park, and we are really excited to build that same close-knit atmosphere in Middleburg.” said Hoard. “Whenever a guest walks through our doors, we will make sure they feel like a part of the Grumpy’s family. It’s a brand that has a lot of recognition in the area and we are excited to push its presence even further.”

Hoard has committed to opening the Middleburg location this fall, with plans to open additional locations in NE Florida in the future. The new location had originally been set to be corporately owned, but President and CEO Daniel DeLeon felt that Hoard would be the perfect first franchisee for the restaurant.

“Our soft openings were very successful. Dell and his management team have done an incredible job so far,” said DeLeon. “We are so happy with our decision to welcome him into the Grumpy’s family, and we can’t wait to see what else he accomplishes in the Middleburg community.”

Throughout the pandemic, Grumpy’s has made headlines in the Jacksonville community because of DeLeon’s efforts to give back. To keep his staff employed as dining rooms were shut down, DeLeon forfeited his own salary, donated produce to residents who couldn’t afford groceries, and launched a community action campaign to deliver meals to first responders. As Grumpy’s expands to new communities in NE Florida, DeLeon is making an effort to partner with franchisees who embody Grumpy’s family-focused values.

Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $331,200 and $805,000. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,700 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 106 seats.

