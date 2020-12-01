Grumpy’s Restaurant Looks Ahead to 2021 After a Successful Year in the Jacksonville Community

Beloved local diner kickstarted franchise expansion amid pandemic while supporting the community during difficult times

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) While 2020 has been difficult for businesses all across the country, one local diner has not only been able to remain resilient, but support its local community throughout turbulent times. Grumpy’s Restaurant has been a local staple for over 20 years, but this year has been critical for the diner as it kickstarted its franchise expansion following a largescale community outreach campaign. The restaurant is looking ahead to 2021 to continue to get involved and support residents in Northeast Florida as the brand continues to grow in the area.

Here are some notable moments in Grumpy’s Restaurant’s 2020:

President and CEO Daniel DeLeon initially made headlines during the Spring as dining rooms were shut down in Florida. He set up an employee relief fund where he forfeited his own salary to continue sending all of his staff home with paychecks.

DeLeon then worked with the restaurant’s vendors to set up a produce giveaway event to provide fresh food to local residents who could not afford groceries.

Grumpy’s launched its “Buy a Breakfast & Give a Breakfast” campaign that allowed anyone to sponsor a meal, and Grumpy’s matched all donations. Through this campaign, over 1,000 meals have been donated to local healthcare workers, first responders, and less fortunate.

Grumpy’s sold its first two franchises in Middleburg and St. Johns, FL.

The Middleburg location opened in October after hosting a soft opening charity event, raising over $5800 for Florida’s First Coast YMCA.

“We have had our ups and downs this year, but we are coming out of 2020 stronger than ever and we are so excited to see what 2021 has in store for us,” said DeLeon. “I am thankful that this year has given us the opportunity to connect with our community in as many ways possible, and has brought us some incredible franchise partners to help continue to grow our brand.”

Looking ahead, Grumpy’s Restaurant’s third location is expected to open in St. Johns in the spring, and DeLeon plans to open two other locations throughout the year. He also plans to sell an additional three franchise units, which would open the following year, all of which are set to be located in Northeast Florida.

DeLeon is hoping to connect with new franchise partners who can carry out Grumpy’s’ mission to support others and create a welcoming, family-focused community. He is looking to expand the diner to areas including Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Ortega, Southside, Wildlight, Yulee, Amelia Island, and St. Augustine.

The award-winning diner prides itself on high quality comfort food, sweet southern hospitality all at a working-class price. Grumpy’s serves breakfast, lunch and brunch along with an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials which include a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts. The diner classics and innovative twists have brought in numerous awards and accolades, including Jacksonville’s “Best Overall Restaurant” by the Florida Times-Union.

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there are two locations open and one franchise locations in development in Northeast Florida. Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $331,200 and $805,000. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,700 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 106 seats. For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise opportunity, visit www.GrumpysFranchise.com .

Contact:

Sarah Richter

Franchise Elevator PR

224-698-0082

srichter@franchiseelevator.com

