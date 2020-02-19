Grumpy’s Restaurant Looking to St. Augustine Next in Regional Growth

All-American Jacksonville staple with two new locations in development eyes St. Augustine next

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Voted Jacksonville’s “Best Kept Secret,” Grumpy’s Restaurant isn’t planning on staying a secret much longer. With business booming at their flagship location in Orange Park, and two more developments in St. Johns and Middleburg, the traditional Americana diner is looking to St. Augustine next as a part of their regional growth efforts.

The no-nonsense full-service restaurant, serving diner classics as well as innovative menu items, has been serving the Jacksonville community since 1999 and has just recently launched its highly-anticipated franchise opportunity. The brand believes the St. Augustine market can comfortably hold two to three Grumpy’s locations in addition to the nearby developments already in place.

“We decided to look into St. Augustine because it has a rich history and a great atmosphere that draws in natives and tourists alike,” said CEO and President Daniel DeLeon. “We would love to get to know the community and serve the locals while also introducing our brand to fresh faces visiting the area.”

Grumpy’s was recently voted Jacksonville’s “Best Overall Restaurant” for the second year in a row, “Best Breakfast”, “Best Place to Work”, and “Best Kept Secret” by the Florida Times-Union. DeLeon was also awarded “Mover & Shaker of the Year,” beating fellow nominee and Jacksonville Jaguars owner, Shahid Kahn, and voted by Nation’s Restaurant News as one of the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country.

Grumpy’s Restaurant was born out of passion and love for bringing family and friends together over great diner food. Their commitment and mission are to deliver the highest quality dining experience at an affordable price for families everywhere. Menu items are fresh, made to order and always made from scratch. Grumpy’s offers an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials which include a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

After a successful career as a multi-unit franchisee for various restaurant concepts and large franchisor representative, DeLeon has developed and launched Grumpy’s as a franchise opportunity. They are looking for local franchisees that have the same passion and grit as “Grumpy.” The restaurant is committed to serving its community, especially local veterans, and Grumpy’s prides itself on the staff’s sweet southern hospitality while serving a hungry person’s portion at a working-class price.

“Our flagship location has become a gathering place for friends and families,” added DeLeon. “We are excited to expand our reach and get to bring the taste and culture of Jacksonville to new communities.”

Including a franchise fee of $34,900, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $313,850 and $797,400. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,600 to 3,000 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 106 seats.

For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise opportunity, visit www.grumpysrestaurantco.com/grumpys-franchising-franchise .

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there is one location open and operating in Jacksonville, Florida and two locations in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.grumpysrestaurantco.com .