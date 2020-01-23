Grumpy’s Restaurant Eyeing The Villages after Demand for Expansion

Jacksonville staple looks to The Villages as part of their regional growth plan

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Due to an overwhelming amount of requests from residents, Grumpy’s Restaurant is officially looking at The Villages as part of their ongoing expansion efforts. With business booming at their flagship location in Jacksonville, a second diner in development in St. Johns, and a third diner in development in Middleburg, customers visiting from The Villages have sent in hundreds of requests for their own Grumpy’s – and they just might get their wish.

The traditional full-service Americana breakfast diner has been successfully serving the Jacksonville community since 2001 and has just recently launched its highly-anticipated franchise opportunity. The company believes that The Villages and surrounding areas like Wildwood, Bellview, and Ocala could hold 2 to 3 Grumpy’s restaurants.

“We are very selective in our growth process,” said CEO and President Daniel DeLeon. “We treat our customers like family and we want to go somewhere that reflects those values. When it comes to our expansion, we focus on locations with a strong sense of community; and The Villages seems to embody what we stand for.”

Grumpy’s was recently voted Jacksonville’s “Best Overall Restaurant” for the second year in a row, “Best Breakfast”, “Best Place to Work”, and “Best Kept Secret” by the Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com. DeLeon was also voted “Mover & Shaker of the Year,” beating fellow nominee and Jacksonville Jaguars owner, Shahid Kahn.

After a successful career as a multi-unit franchisee for various restaurant concepts and large franchisor representative, DeLeon has developed and launched Grumpy’s as a franchise opportunity. They are looking for local franchisees that have the same passion and grit as “Grumpy.” The no-nonsense restaurant is committed to serving its community, especially local veterans, and Grumpy’s prides itself on the staff’s sweet southern hospitality while serving a hungry person’s portion at a working-class price.

Grumpy’s Restaurant was born out of passion and love for bringing family and friends together over great diner food. Their commitment and mission are to deliver the highest quality dining experience at an affordable price for families everywhere. Menu items are fresh, made to order and always made from scratch. Grumpy’s offers an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials which include a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

Including a franchise fee of $34,900, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $370,850 and $660,900. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,600 to 3,000 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 106 seats.

For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise opportunity, visit www.grumpysrestaurantco.com/grumpys-franchising-franchise .

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there is one location open and operating in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.grumpysrestaurantco.com .