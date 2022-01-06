Grumpy’s Restaurant Enters the New Year After a Successful 2021

One of Jacksonville’s most beloved restaurant franchises reflects on a great past year and looks forward to the future

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Grumpy’s Restaurant , a full-service Americana style diner that has been a local Jacksonville staple for over 20 years, ended 2021 on a high note and received much recognition along the way. While 2021 has been difficult for many restaurants across the country, this local diner has been able to remain resilient through all of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought. The restaurant is looking forward to continuing its success this year as it is planning its expansion across Northeast Florida and beyond.

Looking back at the previous year, Grumpy’s opened its newest location in St. Johns, Florida in August, bringing the franchise to a total of three successful locations and one currently in development. With locations currently open in Orange Park, Middleburg and St. Johns, Grumpy’s has proven itself to be local favorite in Northeast Florida.

In 2021, Grumpy’s Restaurant was able to bring home multiple awards for its outstanding atmosphere and delicious food. Most recently, Grumpy’s was named one of the “Top 12 Breakfast Spots in Florida” by Florida Rentals. Grumpy’s also earned multiple Bold City Best 2021 awards for best “Restaurant Overall,” “Breakfast,” “Brunch,” “Family Restaurant,” “Pancakes,” “Bang for the Buck Restaurant,” and Jacksonville Business Journal’s “Best Place to Work” award. 2021 was its third year in a row receiving the Jacksonville Business Journal’s award and third time receiving Bold City Best, “Best Restaurant Overall” award.

Grumpy’s President and CEO Daniel DeLeon also earned recognition as a mover and shaker in the industry, voted by Nation’s Restaurant News as one of the Most Influential Restaurant CEOs In The Country, recognized by FSR.com as one of its Rising Restaurant Stars 2021, and recognized by Nation’s Restaurant News’ Power List Reader Picks 2021. In addition, Grumpy’s has been awarded FSR Magazine’s Next-Gen Restaurant Brand 2021, TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award, and Jacksonville Business Journal’s Fast 50 Company 2021.

“Our whole team works extremely hard to make Grumpy’s a local favorite,” said Daniel DeLeon, President and CEO of Grumpy’s Restaurant. “We are grateful to have been recognized by so many and it couldn’t have been possible without the Grumpy’s Restaurant family and our loyal customers. We work hard every day to live up to our motto, No One Leaves Grumpy!”

Looking ahead, Grumpy’s is opening its fourth location in Wildlight this year. The new location will be located at The Crossings at Wildlight (New Publix Shopping Center), and will be owned by husband and wife duo and longtime Yulee, FL residents, LeAnne & Ray Rhoden. The Wildlight location is expected to open in May.

In the new year, DeLeon is hoping to connect with new franchise partners who can carry out Grumpy’s’ mission to support others and create a welcoming, family-focused community restaurant. Grumpy’s is looking to bring its delicious diner food to more cities in Northeast Florida including Mandarin, Julington Creek, San Marco, Riverside, Beaches, and St. Augustine. DeLeon hopes to sign 3 development deals this year as Grumpy’s continues to gain popularity.

“We are so thankful to have had such a great year and cannot wait to continue to bring our award-winning diner food to new communities in 2022,” said DeLeon. “Despite the challenges we faced this past year, our team has remained resilient and is excited to continue on our path of growth this year.”

Grumpy’s Restaurant was born out of passion and love for bringing family and friends together over great diner food. Their commitment and mission are to deliver the highest quality dining experience at an affordable price for families everywhere. They pride themselves on never wavering on their commitment to excellent home-style cooking, attention-to-detail, sweet southern hospitality and serving a hungry-person’s portion at a working-class price. All while closing at 2:00PM, providing the ultimate family, work and life balance. Grumpy’s offers an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials for breakfast and lunch, specialty waffles, sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffees, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate, desserts and merchandise.

Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $414,200 and $998,000. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,800 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 110 seats.

For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise opportunity, visit www.GrumpysFranchise.com or www.GrumpysRestaurantCo.com .

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there are three locations open and two franchise locations in development in Northeast Florida. For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise opportunity, visit www.GrumpysFranchise.com or www.GrumpysRestaurantCo.com .

Contact:

Anna Joubert

Franchise Elevator PR

847-945-1300 ext. 278

ajoubert@franchiseelevator.com

More from Grumpy’s Restaurant

The post Grumpy’s Restaurant Enters the New Year After a Successful 2021 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.